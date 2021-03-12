Advertisement
Windsor-Essex adds 39 new COVID-19 cases, one more death: WECHU
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one more person has died related to the virus.
The region also added 39 new cases on Thursday.
The health unit says the latest death was a woman in her 70s from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 396 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,338 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,646 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 5 cases are outbreak related
- 10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is community acquired
- 23 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says there are 35 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and eight people are in the ICU.
There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including four at workplaces, three community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, three in long-term care and retirement homes and three school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, Bellwood Public School and W.F. Herman Academy.
More coming.