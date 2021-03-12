WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one more person has died related to the virus.

The region also added 39 new cases on Thursday.

The health unit says the latest death was a woman in her 70s from the community. The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 396 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,338 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,646 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 cases are outbreak related

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

23 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says there are 35 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and eight people are in the ICU.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including four at workplaces, three community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, three in long-term care and retirement homes and three school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, Bellwood Public School and W.F. Herman Academy.

