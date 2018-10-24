

CTV Windsor





A newly established charitable organization supporting children and youth who report various forms of abuse is seeking community support.

The Windsor Essex Child/Youth Advisory Centre announced its media launch with key partner organizations on Wednesday.

Lynda Ware, WECYAC board president and Michelle Oake, executive director talked about the new centre.

“WECYAC is beginning operations with a newly constructed interview and monitoring room,” says Ware. “We now require financial support from the community for further growth and development."

Children who report abuse can go to the centre and only have to talk about their trauma to two people, in one place, as opposed to upwards of 10.

“We believe kids should only have to tell their story once" is the motto of the W-E Child Youth Advocacy Centre.

Officials say every year, 700 cases of alleged child abuse are investigated.