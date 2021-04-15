WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to staff and inmates at the South West Detention Centre Friday.

WECHU executive director Theresa Marentette said about 300 people at the detention centre will receive their vaccines.

According to its website, the South West Detention Centre has a capacity for 315 inmates.

The South West Detention Centre had been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the jail which has since been rescinded.

Any of the jail staff working Friday who would like to get their COVID-19 shot will be able to do so as well.

For those not working Friday but are eligible, the health unit asks for them to go to one of its mass immunization clinics.