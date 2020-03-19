WINDSOR, ONT. -- CTV News has learned an inspector is at the Southwest Detention Centre (SWDC) after employees were refusing to work.

Spokesperson Janet Deline says the complaint came in on March 18.

“It was reported that the three workers are refusing work due to COVID-19,” Deline says. “An inspector has been assigned to investigate.”

Deline says no orders have been issued but adds the investigation at SWDC is ongoing.

Kristy Denette, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General tells CTV News “there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ontario’s adult correctional facilities.”

According to its website, Southwest Detention Centre has a capacity for 315 inmates.

CTV News has reached out to Jason Stroud, president of Local 135 of OPSEU which represents corrections officers who work inside the jail, but has not yet received a response.

- More to come.