Chatham-Kent police officer assaulted during neighbour's dispute over fireworks
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:36AM EDT
File Photo
LONDON, ONT. -- A man in Chatham has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during a dispute Saturday night.
Police were called after some neighbours got into a fight over the use of fireworks.
Police say the suspect became angry and tried to physically remove an officer from his property.
He was arrested for allegedly assaulting the officer.
The accused was released with a future court date.