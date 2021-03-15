WINDSOR, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the South West Detention Centre has been declared by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The outbreak was first reported on Friday. There were no variants of concern identified at the jail, according to the WECHU website.

When asked about the outbreak during Monday’s daily COVID briefing, the health unit did not give details on the number of cases related to the outbreak.

Due "privacy and confidentiality" the health unit says it will not be able to provide further updates regarding the outbreak.