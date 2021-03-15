Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at South West Detention Centre
Published Monday, March 15, 2021 2:52PM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 15, 2021 3:08PM EDT
South West Detention Centre in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the South West Detention Centre has been declared by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
The outbreak was first reported on Friday. There were no variants of concern identified at the jail, according to the WECHU website.
When asked about the outbreak during Monday’s daily COVID briefing, the health unit did not give details on the number of cases related to the outbreak.
Due "privacy and confidentiality" the health unit says it will not be able to provide further updates regarding the outbreak.