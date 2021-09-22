WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

WECHU says a woman in her 80s from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 451 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,408 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,610 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 347 cases are currently active - 212 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 135 are non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 8 cases are community acquired
  • 2 cases are travel related
  • 18 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 13 workplaces
  • 1 long-term care or retirement home
  • 1 community outbreak
  • 5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 311,783 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 25,215 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 286,568 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 601,509 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 82.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 75.5% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated