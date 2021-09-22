Advertisement
WECHU reports one new death, 50 additional COVID-19 cases
Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021 9:37AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 22, 2021 10:20AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
WECHU says a woman in her 80s from the community has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 451 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,408 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,610 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 347 cases are currently active - 212 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 135 are non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 22 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 8 cases are community acquired
- 2 cases are travel related
- 18 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 13 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 1 community outbreak
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 311,783 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 25,215 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 286,568 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 601,509 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 75.5% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated