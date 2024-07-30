WECHU reports blue green algae bloom 'deemed safe'

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a warning on July 23 for Lake St. Clair.

A sample of the water was tested to see if it was producing toxins.

Results released Tuesday indicate the water is “within range to be deemed safe”, according to a WECHU news release.

Officials are warning, however, that does not mean a bloom will not be a concern going forward.

“Blue-green algae can turn toxin production on and off in response to different environmental factors,” the news release reads.

Residents are reminded to avoid contact with water that is discoloured or has “scum on the surface”.

They ask residents to follow these safety measures if you live near an area where a bloom is present:

Do not drink or use the water for food preparation, including infant formula.

Use an alternate source of safe drinking water, such as bottled water, for the duration of the bloom.

Do not boil and drink water that may contain blue-green algae because toxins are not destroyed by boiling and boiling may increase toxins.

Do not swim and avoid water sports where a bloom is present.

Do not allow children and pets to play in the water or drink lake water during a blue-green algae bloom. If the level of toxin is high, they may suffer serious health risks, including death.