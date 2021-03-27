WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Saturday.

WECHU says a woman in her 60s from the community has passed away related to the virus.

The death toll related to COVID-19 now sits at 402 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,089 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

13 are related to close contacts of a confirmed case

10 are considered community acquired

36 are still under investigation

WECHU says 251 cases are considered active. There are 16 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.

The health unit says 56 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at W.F. Herman Secondary School.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

68,766 have received their first dose of the vaccine

12,082 have received both doses of the vaccine

A total of 80,848 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents