WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 401 people.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave the weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

The per cent positivity of COVID-19 tests increased to 3.6 per cent for the full week, compared to 2.8 per cent the previous week. The case rate decreased to 44.7/100,000 and the Ro(effective) was 0.9.

Ahmed said based on the indicators, the region would likely remain in the red zone of the province's response framework.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,683 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,056 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 226 cases are considered active. There are 17 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 are related to close contacts

5 are considered community acquired

1 is still under investigation.

The health unit says 55 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at a school.

The health unit says they are dropping the age to residents 70 years old and older to book appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: