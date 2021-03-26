Advertisement
Per cent positivity increases, Windsor-Essex adds 16 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.
The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 401 people.
Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave the weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.
The per cent positivity of COVID-19 tests increased to 3.6 per cent for the full week, compared to 2.8 per cent the previous week. The case rate decreased to 44.7/100,000 and the Ro(effective) was 0.9.
Ahmed said based on the indicators, the region would likely remain in the red zone of the province's response framework.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,683 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,056 people who have recovered.
WECHU says 226 cases are considered active. There are 17 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 10 are related to close contacts
- 5 are considered community acquired
- 1 is still under investigation.
The health unit says 55 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.
There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at a school.
The health unit says they are dropping the age to residents 70 years old and older to book appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in the region.
Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 53,522 have received their first dose of the vaccine
- 12,074 have received both doses of the vaccine
- A total of 77,670 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.