WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has dropped the age to 70 years old to book a COVID-19 vaccine at the four clinics in the region.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says they expect the 75 and older group will be booked for appointments by April 1, so they feel comfortable reducing the age.

“Opening up to 70, we know that in the 70 to 74 age range there’s about 22,000 people and we believe we can accommodate all of these people moving forward,” said CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette.

The 75+ category has about 16,000 people and about 33 per cent of them have received their first dose. The 80+ group is about 90 per cent vaccinated with at least the first dose.

Eligible residents can book online Or call 226-773-2200.

Here’s the total number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

53,522 have received their first dose of the vaccine

12,074 have received both doses of the vaccine

A total of 77,670 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.