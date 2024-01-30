WECHU not proceeding with relocation to UWindsor

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is not proceeding with a planned relocation to the University of Windsor.

The University and WECHU entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in 2022 to develop co-location and joint programming opportunities.

A key component involved retrofitting UWindsor’s Residence Hall West building for use by WECHU, with occupancy planned for 2024-25.

WECHU said in a news release on Tuesday that “due to substantial budget and inflationary pressures, coupled with ongoing changes affecting the public health landscape in Ontario, WECHU found it was not feasible to pursue the relocation initiative.”

The health unit said values its relationship with all its partners and will continue to pursue opportunities to build upon its long-standing relationship with the University of Windsor.

“Faced with a challenging fiscal situation, our priority must be the ongoing public health programming and services that are essential to the Windsor-Essex community,” said Dr. Ken Blanchette, CEO of WECHU. “Going forward, we are committed to continuing to provide the critical public health services that our region depends on. We remain optimistic about our working relationship with UW, advancing public health initiatives in the Windsor-Essex region, while finding new opportunities for collaboration in the future.”

The university also issued a news release on Tuesday, saying it will redirect efforts toward fostering new partnerships that offer cross-sector financial efficiencies and advance the university's strategic priorities and community engagement.

This includes working on other initiatives aimed at the redevelopment of Residence Hall West; proposals to the Board of Governors are underway.

Dr. Shanthi Johnson, UWindsor’s vice president of research and innovation, said the university remains committed to strong and impactful public health research and collaborations.

“Public health is not only a focus and priority for the University but also a critical regional need,” she said.

“Despite WECHU’s decision, we are eager to continue to support our community and serve this vital sector.”