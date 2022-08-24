University of Windsor and WECHU announce ‘strategic partnership’ and possible co-location

University of Windsor on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) University of Windsor on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver