WECHU ends extended heat warning

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed the extended heat warning has ended.

    Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement on Monday, based on information from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    The health unit said in a news release that temperatures are now below the threshold used to declare an Extended Heat Warning.

    More information regarding heat warnings can be found on WECHU’s X and Facebook pages.

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

