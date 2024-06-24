WECHU ends extended heat warning

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed the extended heat warning has ended.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement on Monday, based on information from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The health unit said in a news release that temperatures are now below the threshold used to declare an Extended Heat Warning.

More information regarding heat warnings can be found on WECHU’s X and Facebook pages.