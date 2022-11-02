WECDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday Nov. 4, due to the planned protest by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
The board issued a "labour update" on it's website on Wednesday, saying this closure to in-person is in accordance with provisions in the Education Act and in the interest of the health and safety of our students and staff.
CUPE represents about 400 employees of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board including Educational Assistants (EAs), Designated Early Childhood Educators (DECEs), Child and Youth Workers (CYWs) and other paraprofessionals such as Psychologists, Sign Language Interpreters and Psychotherapists.
“CUPE membership with our school board is different from the Greater Essex County District School Board, where ECEs, EAs, and CYWs are not included in their bargaining unit,” said a statement from the board.
As of Oct. 31, the GECDSB said schools will remain open.
Although schools will be closed for in-person learning, all other non-CUPE staff will be expected to report to work on Friday, Nov. 4.
Parents/students can expect that teachers will post school work to their Google Classroom so students can work from home on Friday.
Parents can also expect that all child care centers that operate in our schools will remain open, unless they are notified otherwise by individual operators.
CUPE has indicated this will be a one-day protest, however should it continue into next week, we will communicate with parents about next steps.
“Should the situation change before Friday and we are able to open schools for in-person learning we will try to communicate that information with all parents and students in a timely manner,” said the statement.
Windsor Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Seasonal job postings soar, but employers may struggle to fill them, report shows
Employers may have a tougher time hiring temporary workers this upcoming holiday season as the growth in job postings compared to pre-pandemic outweighs those looking, a new report has found.
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican police officer
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
Parkland killer to get life, but families getting their say
It's the second day of a hearing that will end with Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life without parole for the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
How people in Canada can enter to win Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots
The winning tickets to some of the world's largest lottery jackpots have been drawn in the United States and these prizes are up for grabs for anyone who buys a ticket, including Canadians and other foreign visitors to the U.S.
The family of a woman who vanished 8 months ago in Wyoming is frustrated by a new delay
A criminal trial involving the boyfriend of a missing Wyoming woman has been postponed to next year, leaving her family frustrated over the second delay in the case in as many months.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
London
-
Arrested twice in the same day
A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.
-
Last-ditch effort to save London vocational school
Supporters of a London vocational school have made last-ditch pleas to save it from being closed down. There were both impassioned and reasoned pleas to maintain B-Davison as a vocational school most focused on students who supporters say were lost in traditional high schools.
-
This is how much Ontario education workers could be fined if they strike
As the prospect of a strike looms in Ontario, the provincial government is threatening to hammer education workers with hefty fines if they walk off the job this week.
Barrie
-
Fog advisory in effect for Central Ontario region
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas across Ontario's Central Region today.
-
Barrie's Anne Street North is closed today for bridge replacement
Barrie's Anne Street will be closed for construction on the replacement of Highway 400 bridge.
-
Arrested twice in the same day
A Collingwood woman was arrested and charged twice in the same day, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver on Sykes Street north in Meaford.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Pedestrian injured in possible hit-and-run on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
A pedestrian was seriously hurt when a driver struck them with a vehicle on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
This is how much Ontario education workers could be fined if they strike
As the prospect of a strike looms in Ontario, the provincial government is threatening to hammer education workers with hefty fines if they walk off the job this week.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
City data shows this Toronto street has a speeding problem
One of the city’s speed cameras in the west end continues to reign supreme for the most tickets issued to fast drivers.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
-
Woman seriously injured after assault in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; man arrested
A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after she was assaulted in a Saint-Hyacinthe residence, in Quebec's Montérégie region. According to provincial police (SQ), a male suspect has been arrested and will be questioned later in the day. At least one child was reportedly on the scene.
Atlantic
-
'They won't tell you anything': Violent alleged school assault sparks parent's push for transparency
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged assault in a hallway at Dartmouth High in Dartmouth, N.S., is calling for transparency on violent incidents inside schools.
-
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield, N.S., abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
-
Five arrested after biggest fentanyl bust in New Brunswick's history: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested five people and seized “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs in what it says may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the province's history.
Winnipeg
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with up to 30 cm of snow
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
Parents are being urged to check their kid’s Halloween treats after Winnipeg police received at least half a dozen reports of children getting cannabis edibles in their candy bags.
Calgary
-
Winter driving returns to Calgary streets, fair to poor conditions reported
City of Calgary road crews were out in force plowing snow and laying material on major routes after an overnight blast of snow.
-
Jackknifed semi blocks QEII Highway near Innisfail
RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the QEII Highway at Innisfail as a jackknifed semi has brought northbound and southbound traffic to a standstill.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate education
The five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4
The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: First shot of snow; chilly temperatures arrive
Snow continues through the day today with a few more centimetres of accumulation before it tapers off and moves out of the Edmonton region.
Vancouver
-
Demolishing Vancouver's notorious Balmoral Hotel will take up to a year, city says
The City of Vancouver has announced the demolition of the Balmoral Hotel on the Downtown Eastside will begin in the coming days.
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocate
A month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.