WECDSB schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all schools will be closed for in-person learning on Friday Nov. 4, due to the planned protest by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

The board issued a "labour update" on it's website on Wednesday, saying this closure to in-person is in accordance with provisions in the Education Act and in the interest of the health and safety of our students and staff.

Labour negotiation updates will be shared on our website at https://t.co/STHAkHjM0u pic.twitter.com/Bw1pb0HE1X — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) October 31, 2022

CUPE represents about 400 employees of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board including Educational Assistants (EAs), Designated Early Childhood Educators (DECEs), Child and Youth Workers (CYWs) and other paraprofessionals such as Psychologists, Sign Language Interpreters and Psychotherapists.

“CUPE membership with our school board is different from the Greater Essex County District School Board, where ECEs, EAs, and CYWs are not included in their bargaining unit,” said a statement from the board.

As of Oct. 31, the GECDSB said schools will remain open.

Although schools will be closed for in-person learning, all other non-CUPE staff will be expected to report to work on Friday, Nov. 4.

Parents/students can expect that teachers will post school work to their Google Classroom so students can work from home on Friday.

Parents can also expect that all child care centers that operate in our schools will remain open, unless they are notified otherwise by individual operators.

CUPE has indicated this will be a one-day protest, however should it continue into next week, we will communicate with parents about next steps.

“Should the situation change before Friday and we are able to open schools for in-person learning we will try to communicate that information with all parents and students in a timely manner,” said the statement.