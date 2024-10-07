Stellantis files lawsuits against United Auto Workers

Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, has filed nine lawsuits against the United Auto Workers (UAW) and 23 individual local units, saying the union violated its contract by threatening to strike over the company’s future plans.

“This is a quagmire,” said Greg Layson, editor of Automotive News Canada. “This is two sides that disagree.”

The first lawsuit was filed against the UAW at the end of last week. Now, there are nine.

At the heart of the argument is the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant in Belvidere, Illinois and the new-generation Durango.

“UAW thought that would be going to Belvedere, Illinois,” said Layson.

“That doesn't seem to be the case now. They were also promised a smaller pickup in Belvidere, Illinois, and now that seems to be kicked down the road until 2027.”

Layson feels the UAW is not happy about losing two products and is threatening to strike.

According to Auto Forecast Solutions, a lawsuit will be difficult to pursue because the next generation Durango has been cancelled due to the current market for electric vehicles.

They said the program coming to Windsor is different and will not be called Durango.

Unifor Local 444 could not be reached for comment but Layson said the Canadian union and Windsor Assembly are in a good position as the drama unfolds on the American side because of the plant’s flexibility compared to Belvidere.

“The fact of the matter is they aren't ready for a small pickup. They aren't ready for more electrification. They've really only got this one product and two factories,” said Layson, who notes what is up for grabs is the third shift, which isn’t anticipated to return until 2026 at the earliest.

“Are you going to have six days a week and three shifts? Maybe not in the near future, but it is probably the most stable place to build automobiles in Ontario at this moment.”