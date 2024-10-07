Make sure your smoke alarms work for you this National Fire Prevention Week
On the first day of National Fire Prevention Week, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is issuing an urgent call to action to ensure every home has working smoke alarms.
With fire-related fatalities remaining at a high level since 2020, officials said this year's theme, "Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!," serves as a critical reminder that lives depend on it.
"We really want to emphasize that having a smoke alarm, there's more to it than just that. They have to work," stressed Windsor Fire Chief, Steven Laforet.
"And that's what it's all about. Get that early warning. Get out. Know what to do and where to go when that smoke alarm sounds, so there's no delay and you can get out safely."
Following the success of last month's "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day," Windsor Fire and Rescue Services encouraged residents to make fire safety a year-round habit.
Smoke alarms poster seen in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Laforet said the reality is that most deadly fires happen in homes without working smoke alarms, while reminding it's the law in Ontario to have a working smoke alarm on every storey and outside all sleeping areas.
"It's a lot better to be on your front yard waiting for us to arrive than be inside hoping that we get there in time," said Laforet.
In 2023, Ontario saw 123 fire deaths, compared to 133 fire-related deaths in 2022, which was the highest figure in more than 20 years.
According to Laforet, Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to 293 fires in 2023.
He said of those, nearly half didn't have a proper working smoke detector or any alarm at all. He explained there were 28 civilian injuries, one civilian fatality and 17 firefighter injuries.
"At this point, I'm pleading with the public," Laforet said.
"Check your smoke alarm, make sure that it works. If you don't know how many you should have based on your home, call Windsor fire, go on Windsorfire.com. We have a tremendous amount of informational material there. If there's a language barrier, all our information is translated into 12 different languages. And, if we have a language that somebody in your family, or a friend, maybe our material isn't in their language, we can work to get the message out to them."
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Residents should take the following actions to ensure their family is safe:
- Install smoke alarms outside each sleeping area, and on every storey of the home, including the basement.
- Test smoke alarms monthly by pressing the test button.
- Replace smoke alarm batteries at least once a year.
- Replace any alarm that is over 10 years old or does not respond during testing.
- Practise a home fire escape plan regularly to ensure everyone knows how to evacuate safely in an emergency.
Laforet noted Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has organized a variety of events to continue during Fire Prevention Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Crews will be bagging groceries and handing out free grocery tote bags at the following locations:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. FreshCo at 300 Tecumseh Road East
- 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Food Basics at 2750 Tecumseh Road East
- 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Remark Fresh Markets at 2727 Howard Avenue
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Coffee with the residents at Chartwell Royal Marquis Retirement Residence at 590 Grand Marais Road East
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Open house at all fire station locations:
Station #1 – 815 Goyeau Street plus Meet the Chief
Station #2 – 3121 Milloy Street
Station #3 – 2750 Ouellette Avenue
Station #4 – 2600 College Avenue
Station #5 – 2650 Northwood Street
Station #6 – 1587 Provincial Road
Station #7 – 1380 Matthew Brady Boulevard
Thursday, Oct. 10
At the malls, there will be fire safety booths inside, fire safety materials, giveaways, meet Sparky and truck tours outside:
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Tecumseh Mall, 7654 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Devonshire Mall, 3100 Howard Avenue, Windsor
Friday, Oct. 11
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Tecumseh Mall, 7654 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Devonshire Mall, 3100 Howard Avenue, Windsor
Saturday, Oct. 12
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Tecumseh Mall, 7654 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Devonshire Mall, 3100 Howard Avenue, Windsor
More information on Fire Prevention Week can be found on Windsor fire's website and Saved by the Beep.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre supports Israel 'proactively striking' Iranian nuclear sites to defend itself
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is supporting Israel's right to defend itself against Iran following last week's ballistic missile attack, saying that right includes 'proactively striking Iranian nuclear sites and oil installations to defund the terrorist regime.'
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Florida's storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up heaps of appliances and other street debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
'Feel free to get naked,' witness testifies Toronto councillor told her during 'networking' weekend
Toronto Coun. Michael Thompson 'forced himself on' a woman who awoke to find him standing over her after she fell asleep drunk, the Crown alleged Monday, as the five-day sexual assault trial of the six-term politician began in Bracebridge, Ont.
Is Disney World still open as Hurricane Milton strengthens to a Category 5?
Despite Hurricane Milton evolving into a Category 5 storm, Walt Disney World Resort remains open to the public and will operate as normal. However, the park announced Monday a few closures in an abundance of caution.
Disgraced former Winnipeg football coach sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault
A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach convicted of sexual assault and luring will spend 20 years behind bars.
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Sammy Basso, longest living survivor of rare rapid-aging disease progeria, dies at 28
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
Prayers, protests and police as Canada marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
With prayers, protests, and a heavy police presence, Canada has marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and triggered an ongoing war.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Local groups gather to mark grim anniversary of Hamas attack
Communities across Canada, including in Waterloo Region, are marking one year since the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company responds to surveillance, spyware allegations
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
-
'That is not the Corey that I know': Character witnesses speak at disgraced Guelph Police officer's penalty hearing
The penalty hearing for Guelph Police constable Corey McArthur has heard from two character witnesses, both supporting an eventual return to policing for the officer who has admitted to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
London
-
Suspects wanted in armed home invasion in southeast London
London police are investigating a break and enter and shooting incident that happened this past weekend and are looking for the two suspects involved.
-
'Extremely disappointed': Family of homicide victim storms out of courtroom as Judge reads decision
Emotions have boiled over after a judge acquitted two out of three defendants in a manslaughter case, while the third accused has since died
-
Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte home considered a loss after fire
The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Oro-Medonte over the weekend is under investigation.
-
Loose wheel causes collision on Highway 400
One person was taken to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries after a loose wheel caused a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford on Monday.
-
Police push for answers in unsolved Victoria Harbour homicide
Police are driving attention to an unsolved homicide that happened in broad daylight over a year ago in Tay Township in hopes someone holds the key that can move the case forward.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. side-by-side driver killed, passenger suffers serious injuries
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash of a side-by-side off-road vehicle east of Parry Sound that killed one and injured another Friday.
-
Canadian Museum of History returns artifacts to northern Ont. First Nation
For decades, Mississauga First Nation has known that human remains from their land were at the Canadian Museum of History.
-
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
FONOM calls on province to fund Hope Air, calling it a ‘vital service’ for northern Ont.
The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is the latest organization to call on the Doug Ford government to re-open dialogue with an airline service that transports lower-income Canadians to crucial medical care far from home.
-
Canadian Museum of History returns artifacts to northern Ont. First Nation
For decades, Mississauga First Nation has known that human remains from their land were at the Canadian Museum of History.
-
Major international mining conference kicks off in Sudbury this week
Greater Sudbury in partnership with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, is hosting the organization's annual mining conference.
Ottawa
-
'The mood is solemn': Ottawa's Jewish community marks anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
An event was held in Ottawa to honour the victims on the anniversary of the worst attack against Jewish people since the Holocaust.
-
Police investigating discovery of a body along Barrhaven road
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a body was found along a road in Barrhaven. Emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive.
-
Renfrew County school bus drivers and transportation authority reach tentative agreement
The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) and school bus operators have reached a contract agreement in principle.
Toronto
-
Man killed in shooting in North York
A man has died after being shot on Monday night in North York, say police.
-
'Incredibly painful': Toronto's Jewish community marking one year since Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel
Toronto’s Jewish community is coming together to mourn and is calling for allyship as it marks one year since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel that triggered a war that is still raging on.
-
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Montreal
-
Montrealers mourn and protest to mark Oct. 7
Montreal students and supporters showed their grief and anger at protests and vigils as they marked the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
-
Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
-
Family of Alexandre Look honours his legacy one year after his death
There is not one space in the Look family home that isn't somehow connected to Alexandre – from the paintings on the wall to the tequila bottles he collected, his parents have spent the last year gathering his things and bringing them home.
Winnipeg
-
Disgraced former Winnipeg football coach sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault
A disgraced Winnipeg high school football coach convicted of sexual assault and luring will spend 20 years behind bars.
-
7-Eleven stores seen with permanently closed signs in Winnipeg
After concerns were raised in the summer, it appears some 7-Eleven stores in Winnipeg may be shutting down because of crime.
-
Winnipeg’s Palestinian, Jewish communities mark one year since Oct. 7 attack
One year has passed since Hamas militants murdered 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 people hostage. Since the horrific attack, nearly 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza, as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.
Edmonton
-
Alberta looking for Jasper wildfire compensation because it started on federal land
Provincial ministers testified before the House of Commons on Monday, asking the federal government to pay for the cost of the Jasper wildfire.
-
Man charged with kidnapping in northern Alberta domestic violence case: RCMP
A Grande Prairie man has been charged with kidnapping after an assault on Sunday.
-
Province mulls changes to Alberta school funding model
After four years of criticism, the Alberta government is considering changing how schools are funded
Calgary
-
'Like a war zone': Victim of Calgary townhome explosion speaks out
Less than 48 hours after his Monterey Park townhome was gutted by a fiery explosion, Calgarian Owen DeFoe returned on Monday to see what was left.
-
Alberta meat stores reopen after AHS re-examines product, declares it fit for sale
Two meat stores and one restaurant have reopened after being closed by AHS. The stores were accused of selling uninspected meat -- a claim the owners denied, saying they produced all the paperwork required to prove their case.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in S.E. Calgary leaves boy, 17, dead
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary over the weekend.
Regina
-
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
Sask NDP tear into AIMS system rollout, say costs have risen to $203 million
The Saskatchewan NDP says the province's troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.
-
Sask. non-profit making its case to the Supreme Court that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan will appear in front of the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Palestinian community reacts to Gaza war anniversary
Monday was a solemn and emotional day for Israelis and Palestinians. The Oct. 7, 2023, attack saw more than 1,200 Israelis killed and has since left more than 41,000 dead in Gaza.
-
B.C. couple offers Taylor Swift tickets to anyone who can find their missing dog
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
-
BC NDP promote child-care plan while critics point to unfulfilled promises
Child care was front and centre Monday for the BC NDP, its leader David Eby promoting the party's campaign promises.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating suspected homicide on northern Vancouver Island
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
-
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
-
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Atlantic
-
Rain and downpours for the Maritimes; Hurricane Milton to impact both Mexico and Florida
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details on rain and downpours expected Monday through early Wednesday in the Maritimes, plus an update on Hurricane Milton.
-
Sydney-to-Halifax direct flights return for the first time in years
For the first time in years, a direct flight from Halifax touched down at the JD McCurdy Sydney Airport on Monday.
-
Crime, health focus of N.B. election two weeks before Oct. 21 vote
With exactly two-weeks to go until election day, New Brunswick’s three main political parties spent Monday on the campaign trail talking about crime and health.
N.L.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.