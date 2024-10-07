Lambton students work alongside Detroit Tigers and Red Wings
Students in Sports and Recreation Management at Lambton College have been given the opportunity to work alongside the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Winds through their Fundraising and Sport Sponsorship course.
Through the program, students did Fundamental Sales Training with both organizations.
When training with the Tigers, students went to Detroit’s Comerica Park, getting hands-on experience in game day operations and learned more about the organization’s business operations.
From there, students were asked to use sale tactics to sell single-game tickets in the regular season.
“The Detroit Tigers are ecstatic to be working with the talented Sports and Recreation Management students at Lambton College for another year of our ticket sales partnership,” said Aaron Ryley, director of group sales for the Tigers.
He said the students sold more than 1,200 tickets for the 2023 to 2024 season.
“Lambton’s emphasis on experiential learning has resulted in a lot of talented students ready for job opportunities following their graduation,” added Ryley. “We look forward to growing this relationship next season.”
Currently, students are working with Dean Dickinson, director of ticket sales for Illitch Sports and Entertainment – Detroit Red Wings, learning about NHL ticket sales.
Students will also handle ticket sales for select games for the Red Wings’ upcoming season.
“We’re thrilled to work with the Sports and Recreation Management students at Lambton College on this project, to spread the excitement of Red Wings hockey and provide a unique opportunity for students to get behind-the-scenes, first-hand experience at selling for a professional sport organization,” said Dickinson.
Lambton College said real-world experience and exposure to global employers are a unique feature offered by Lambton’s Sports and Recreation Management program.
Students have also had the chance to work with the Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the Sarnia Sting.
“At Lambton College, we’re proud of our strong connections to industry, particularly the partnerships we’re able to form through our academic programs,” said Rob Kardas, president and CEO of Lambton College.
“Giving our students the opportunity to work directly with some of the biggest names in professional sports is a testament to our commitment to providing the real-world experiences that they need to prepare for successful careers.”
