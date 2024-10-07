Offender Management Unit apprehends 42 offenders since March

Windsor police are releasing statistics for the new Offender Management Unit that was launched earlier this year.

The unit tracks and arrests repeat and violent offenders who violate their bail or community supervision conditions.

Since the unit was created in March 2024, bail compliance officers have apprehended 42 offenders on a total of 72 charges.

“We are extremely proud of the work we have done to ensure that individuals comply with judicial release orders, and that we hold accountable those who don’t,” said Windsor Police Inspector David DeLuca, who oversees the unit. “Our team is dedicated to getting these offenders off the streets and continuing to make our community a safe place for everyone.”

The individuals arrested were initially charged with or convicted of serious violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder, human trafficking, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and firearms offences. Seven of these offenders were on bail for charges involving intimate partner violence (IPV).

The team actively monitors 127 offenders currently out on bail, including 11 individuals who have been charged with IPV-related offences. Additionally, the number of offenders out on GPS monitoring has increased from five to 25 since the team’s inception.

The unit is a partnership between Windsor police and the LaSalle Police Service.

To report an individual who is not complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.