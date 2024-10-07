WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $17,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $17,000 in unreported cash at the Ambassador Bridge. (Source: CBP)
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $17,000 in unreported cash at the Ambassador Bridge.

    Officers seized the cash from an Israeli citizen going from Windsor to Detroit on Sept. 30.

    CBP officials say there is no limit to the amount of money you may travel with, but anything over $10,000 must be accurately reported when entering or exiting the U.S.

