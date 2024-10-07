$1.6 million kicks off Grow On Windsor 2024 fundraiser

A whopping $1.6 million has kicked off this year’s Grow On Windsor campaign.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s fundraiser is in support of buying the DaVinci Xi Surgical Robot and other lifesaving equipment.

The surgical robot is a tool used for minimally invasive surgery for cancer patients.

“This medical marvel extends the capabilities of a surgeon’s eyes by delivering 3D-high-definition views, magnified at 10 times what the human eye can see,” said the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation in a news release.

“The robot also extends the capabilities of a surgeon’s hands, using only tiny instruments inside the patient that are controlled by the surgeon, adjacent to the operating table.”

Donations thus far have been contributed by Lisa and Brian Schwab, the Scott Family Foundation, Ground Effects Ltd., the Morris and Beverly Baker Foundation, the Toldo Foundation, the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation and the Polonia Club.

The Grow On Windsor campaign has a goal to raise $2.7 million.

“Our mission goes beyond raising funds; it’s about providing hope,” said Houida Kassem, executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“It’s about ensuring that every cancer patient has access to the innovative technology and treatments close to home. This collaborative effort exemplifies what we can achieve when we work together for a shared purpose.”

To learn more and to donate, visit Grow On Windsor’s website.