Ambassador Bridge 'temporarily closes' due to incident

The Ambassador Bridge border crossing was 'temporarily closed' for a period of time, according to the Canada Border Services Agency website.

First responders were called to the bridge on Monday afternoon.

Traffic is backed up in both directions between Windsor and Detroit.

On the American side, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website indicates the lanes are open, but there is a delay.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Chief Steve LaForet said they were called to the bridge at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday after a person went over the bridge railing.

Chief LaForet said the person fell about 15 feet onto a metal deck below the roadway.

Their urban search and rescue unit rescued the person, hoisted them up back onto the bridge and handed them off to paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS.

He does not know the circumstances surrounding how the person fell off the bridge or their medical condition once in the care of EWEMS.

CTV News has also reached out to Windsor police and the Ambassador Bridge.

The Canada Border Services Agency said the incident is resolved, lanes are open and additional lanes will be opened to clear out the backlog of traffic.