WECDSB hires new Indigenous Student Success Coach

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has hired a new Indigenous Student Success Coach.

In a statement, the WECDSB announced Fawne Lomascolo's specific roles will include mentorship, goal-building and developing the leadership skills of Indigenous students.

“The focus is on academics, but also providing life skills and coping mechanisms to help Indigenous students thrive in all aspects of life,” said Lomascolo, who most recently was working as a social worker supporting families and students in Calgary, Alta.

“I really enjoy the one-on-one aspect with students, empowering them, making them feel safe and heard.”

A graduate of the University of Windsor’s Faculty of Education, Lomascolo is also a member of the Red River Métis Nation in Manitoba, according to the board.

Director of education Emelda Byrne said the board has "already seen some very positive results" with the hiring of two graduation coaches for Black, African and Caribbean students several years ago.

The board added when the position became available, it “spoke” to Lomascolo.

“It felt like I was going full circle,” said Lomascolo, who spent time working in the Turtle Island Aboriginal Education Centre while attending the University of Windsor.

“I pride myself on making connections and creating space for others to be seen and heard. I am an advocate for the people who I support and always encourage them to advocate for themselves."