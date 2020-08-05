WINDSOR, ONT. -- Trustees with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board will have to wait one more day to review its back-to-school plan.

Due to technical difficulty, Tuesday’s special board meeting is postponed to Wednesday evening.

Trustees will examine a 43-page document, broken down into 23 areas looking at how schools will operate under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chair Fulvio Valentinis says the school board has being hearing concerns from parents about the social distancing measures particularly at the elementary level.

Screening, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette are just a few of the concerns, along with how to deal with both suspected and positive cases.

The plan also asks parents to pre-register their children for either in-person schooling or remote learning.

The plan will later be released on the board’s website.