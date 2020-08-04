WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says their “Return to School” plan will be released after it is reviewed by trustees on Tuesday night.

WECDSB spokesperson Stephen Fields says the 43-page document will be posted on the board’s website.

The plan outlines screening, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. It also looks at what to do with suspected and positive COVID-19 cases, personal protective equipment, scheduling, transportation, and remote learning.

The Ontario government has announced its plans for reopening schools. Our Trustees will meet Aug. 4 to review our board's plan and it will be posted to our website following that meeting. https://t.co/epUkXSI9uQ — WECDSB (@WECDSB) July 30, 2020

"This has certainly been a very challenging issue because it strikes to the heart of the whole educational system," says trustee Fred Alexander tells AM800. "Parents want their kids to go back to school but they want them to go back to school in a very safe manner."

Alexander says he expects a thorough discussion by trustees.

The board will be asking parents to pre-register their child/children if they will be attending school in-person or if they opt for remote learning.

The Ontario government released its back-to-school plan on Friday.

The province says elementary students in kindergarten through Grade 8 will attend school five days per week. Secondary schools in the Greater Essex County District School Board and Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board will have a combination of online and in-person classes.

The plan also said parents can choose to continue with remote online learning from home.