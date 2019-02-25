

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor has now launched a website to help raise funds for the restoration of Windsor’s Streetcar No. 351.

As CTV Windsor first reported earlier in February, the restoration of the 100-year-old streetcar is 70 per cent complete at RM Auto Restoration in Blenheim.

The “Preserve & Protect” fundraising campaign has a goal to raise $100,000 within 351 days. The campaign has already raised $20,000.

In addition to raising funds, the city is producing an educational video about the history of electricity and the streetcar, which will be viewed in schools.

The streetcar was part of the historic SW and A line before the turn of the 20th century.

It will also be offered for school field trips.

The official website is www.streetcar351.com.

It provides background information, updates and videos on the restoration project, as well as options to purchase t-shirts and contribute to the campaign through online donation access.

The money will also go toward a large shelter to cover the streetcar at its future home -- the Celestial Beacon site along the riverfront, to help protect it from the elements.