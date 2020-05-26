Plane crashes while landing at Chatham-Kent airport, no injuries
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:58AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:40AM EDT
A bi-plane sustained heavy damage after it crashed while landing in Chatham-Kent on May 25, 2020. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent Fire Department)
LONDON, ONT -- Chatham-Kent police say no one was injured when a plane crashed during a landing at the Chatham-Kent Municipal Airport Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the airport after it was reported that a bi-winged plane crashed on the runway while landing.
Neither the pilot or his passenger were injured in the crash, however the plane sustained $50,000 worth of damages.
Transport Canada is investigating the matter.