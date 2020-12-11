WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex OPP report two people in one vehicle were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Oldcastle on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the intersection of Highway 3 and Walker Road around 7:30 a.m.

Tecumseh Fire Chief, Wade Bondy said firefighters had to extricate the occupants from one of the vehicles.

The road was partially blocked, but reopened before 8:30 a.m.

One driver was charged with making an unsafe left turn.