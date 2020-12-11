Advertisement
Two people taken to hospital after crash at Highway 3 and Walker Road
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 11:54AM EST Last Updated Friday, December 11, 2020 2:49PM EST
Highway 3 and Walker Road crash on Friday, Dec, 11, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex OPP report two people in one vehicle were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Oldcastle on Friday morning.
Crews responded to the intersection of Highway 3 and Walker Road around 7:30 a.m.
Tecumseh Fire Chief, Wade Bondy said firefighters had to extricate the occupants from one of the vehicles.
The road was partially blocked, but reopened before 8:30 a.m.
One driver was charged with making an unsafe left turn.