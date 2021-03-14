WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,405 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,673 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

6 cases are outbreak related

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

11 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 313 cases are considered active. There have been 33 “preliminary or confirmed” variant of concern cases identified in the region.

There are 31 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including six people in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 397 people. There were no additional deaths reported Sunday.

There are 14 outbreaks in the region, including four at workplaces, two community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak, four in long-term care and retirement homes and three school outbreaks at Monseigneur Jean Noel, Bellwood Public School and W.F. Herman Academy.

The WECHU says 11,848 residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 18,944 have received their first dose. A total of 43,640 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.