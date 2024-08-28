WE-Spark awards 20 research grants totaling $412K

A local health institute is celebrating research grants to tackle local health challenges.

WE-Spark Health Institute and its funding partners have awarded 20 research grants totaling $412,714.00 in its latest round of funding.

The celebration event took place at the University of Windsor’s CORE (Centre of Research Excellence) Building.

Interim director of WE-Spark Dr. Dora Cavallo-Medved highlighted the increasing interest in grant applications each year.

"People are seeing the impact of the investment and are eager to make use of this opportunity," she said. “These grants not only create jobs but also address pressing issues and position Windsor-Essex as a strong competitor in national funding competitions. The growing number of applications reflects the community's recognition of the importance of these grants in driving meaningful change.”

The grants support early-stage, innovative health research and education projects in Windsor-Essex, aiming to address healthcare gaps, spark new ideas, and foster collaborations. The projects will involve over 140 researchers, trainees, and thousands of participants.

WE-Spark Health Institute is a partnership between the University of Windsor, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, and Windsor Regional Hospital.