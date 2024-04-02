'We should do better': Essex councillor hopes to ban intentional balloon releases
An Essex councillor hopes a potential by-law prohibiting the release of latex and Mylar helium balloons will inspire residents to think of environmentally friendly ways to mark milestones or memorialize.
Kim VerBeek brought forward a notice of motion during the March 18 meeting of council, with an administrative report expected back Tuesday night.
“People do it for celebration, for acts of memorials, but I mean, now we've learned how harmful it can be so once we learn better, we should do better,” said VerBeek.
VerBeek said that there are many dangers associated with releasing balloons into the air for wildlife, pets, and the environment, noting a growing number of communities in Canada and the U.S. already have regulations in place.
“Through strangulation and through ingestion, family pets, wildlife, livestock, marine life, birds get tangled in the strings or they will actually eat the rubber, the Mylar,” VerBeek explained.
She continued, “My hope is that getting this conversation rolling will also help us to share ideas of other ways to celebrate and to memorialize our loved ones or events with gardens, plants, trees, and let's get some conversation rolling and share suggestions.”
VerBeek said, “I know a lot of communities in Canada and the U.S. have already put total bans on. Some of the cities have put smaller bans with a limit of no more than 10 balloons and such. I'm hoping that our administration will bring back a report with a total bid for a potential total ban.”
“Very seldom a week goes by, every couple of days we’re picking them out of the ditches and out of the fields,” she said.
VerBeek added, “My concern about our waterways and our Great Lakes is at the root of this, to be honest. These things and all the other plastics and litter, when the water rises, they just get washed into our ditches, in our creeks and they find their way out through the drainage into our Great Lakes and that's a problem. That's a big problem.”
“It’s certainly a good thing overall especially since they just don’t degrade,” said Mike McKay, the director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) based in Windsor, of a potential balloon release ban. “These balloons are not biodegradable, even though some of them might be marketed as being biodegradable.”
McKay noted a recent McMaster University study revealed roughly 960,000 balloons washed up on the shores of Lake Erie each year.
“It’s astounding,” McKay exclaimed. “Some of these balloons can remain whole or intact in the environment for a year or two and what happens at that point, certainly there could be the possibility of birds that reside in the Great Lakes basin that pick these up and could suffer consequences.”
McKay said birds are 32 times more likely to die after ingesting soft plastic like balloons or rubber bands compared to hard plastic, “It’s oftentimes birds that are ingesting these plastics.”
“We’re seeing more and more municipalities considering these bans and I didn’t even realize there’s actually a number of U.S. states that have bans on release of helium filled balloons into the environment,” he said.
However, McKay noted helium is a limited resource with shortages reported around the world, “These balloons are often filled with helium. Helium is a finite resource and there is a limited supply of helium reserves on earth so this might be a moot question as helium gets priced out in the future.”
— With files from AM800/Meagan Delaurier
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
'A spit in the ocean': Canadian MPs get annual pay hikes. One expert says they're not outrageous
All members of Parliament, the prime minister, opposition party leaders and ministers have received pay hikes between $8,500 and $17,000 this year.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Browsing in incognito mode doesn't protect you as much as you might think
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Man who killed 3 women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015 dies in prison
Basil Borutski, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing three women in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, has died in custody.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Guelph Storm fined for ‘demeaning’ conduct during playoff game
The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Deputy PM Freeland stops in Kitchener to announce new housing funding
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
London
-
$6 billion housing fund will likely bring 'significant millions of dollars' to city, London, Ont. mayor says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $6 billion in housing money Tuesday. $1 billion will go directly to municipalities to support urgent infrastructure needs, while $5 billion will support long-term priorities such as wastewater infrastructure.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys century home north of Lucan, Ont., damage estimated at $400K
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
-
Strathroy fights back in battle to keep babies born locally
There is growing opposition to the end of obstetrical deliveries at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. A petition has been started by a local woman calling for the department to stay open.
Barrie
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
-
Fatal collision involving GO train along Barrie line under investigation
One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.
-
Former fire captain accused in wife's death bypasses preliminary hearing, heads to Superior Court
A former Brampton fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year appeared alongside his lawyer inside the Collingwood, Ont., courthouse Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting instead to move directly to Superior Court.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four more charges of sexual assault and interference involving victims under 16 have quietly been laid against a former Sudbury high school teacher.
-
Manhunt for four 'dangerous' suspects in northern Ont. ends with drug-related charges
After a vehicle failed to stop for police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., a massive search for four suspects ended with arrests more than 200 kilometres away in Field.
-
Triple murder trial in Sudbury focuses on witness credibility
The credibility of a witness took centre stage in Sudbury on Tuesday at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Weather alert: Early spring storm to bring strong wind rain and possible snow
A Colorado low is approaching the northeast Tuesday evening bringing a mix of messy precipitation as temperatures drop briefly over the next few days.
-
Sault says hello to 'Traffic Joe' animated safety videos
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is hoping a new approach to traffic safety messaging will resonate with the public.
-
Elliot Lake resident accused of lying to police to protect suspended driver
An Elliot Lake woman has been charged with mischief following an incident on the morning of Feb. 7.
Ottawa
-
2 Ottawa police officers left with serious injuries after cruiser struck by suspected stolen car
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Here's when Ottawa could see 10-15 cm of 'significant' snow and rain this week
Ottawa could see 15 to 25 mm of rain, "significant" snow and strong winds over the next few days, as a spring storm blows through eastern Ontario this week. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, warning of heavy precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for upcoming once in a lifetime total solar eclipse
The city of Cornwall, Ont. is continuing preparations for the total solar eclipse on April 8.
Toronto
-
During next week's solar eclipse, Torontonians 'might not even notice anything's happening,' professor says
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
-
GO trains resume with some delays on Barrie line following fatality on tracks in Vaughan
GO Transit service along the Barrie line has resumed, with some delays, following a fatality on the tracks near Rutherford Station in Vaughan.
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after entering peace bond on assault charges, 'openly' mocking civilian with mental health issues
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
Montreal
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO STM driver tosses everyone off city bus after one passenger allegedly raises voice
Montreal public transit riders are wondering if an STM driver went too far after he kicked all the passengers off a bus when one rider allegedly raised their voice at the driver for missing a stop.
-
Here's how much snow is headed to Montreal this week
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
-
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
Winnipeg
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
'This is where my journey began': Winnipeg NHL linesman retires after 22 years
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
-
Groups react to NDP budget with praise, caution
Reaction is pouring in for the NDP government’s new budget for Manitoba.
Edmonton
-
Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
-
2 Edmonton teens charged with death of 16-year-old near Edmonton high school appear in court
Two of seven teens charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in April 2022 were before the courts on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Dog shot and killed after attacking Calgary officer
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
-
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Alberta eyes nuclear as slow, but potentially successful power grid and emissions answer
Alberta’s government is continuing its push for nuclear power in the province. Premier Danielle Smith spoke at an energy summit Tuesday about the benefits of small modular reactors (SMRs), just hours after funding was announced for deployment research.
Regina
-
'Ingenious farmers': Trampoline company highlights industry's deep roots in Saskatchewan
Trampolines are produced and used across the globe. However, few people know Saskatchewan's contribution to the global phenomenon and how it all started with a collection of ingenious farmers from a small town west of Regina.
-
Sask. government claims 10 years of 'red tape reduction' saved businesses $680M
The Government of Saskatchewan is touting its red tape reduction committee has saved businesses in the province more than $680 million in the past decade.
-
'Sky's the limit for us': Riders' Emilus signs contract extension
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have signed Canadian wide receiver, Samuel Emilus, to a one-year contract extension.
Vancouver
-
breaking
breaking Taxi driver injured in crash on Port Mann Bridge
One person has been injured following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge early Tuesday afternoon.
-
B.C. tackling 'bad-faith evictions,' banning rent hikes for having babies
The B.C. government has proposed new tenancy protections designed to prevent some "unfair rent increases" and "bad-faith evictions," officials announced Tuesday.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
-
Man charged after stabbing in downtown Victoria
A man in his 60s has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed, including one fatally, at a downtown Victoria hostel over the weekend.
-
B.C. introduces bill for First Nations land acquisition, holding rights
British Columbia's government has introduced a bill that would give federally recognized First Nations the legal right to acquire and hold land in the province.
Atlantic
-
Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
Cape Breton cemetery damaged by all-terrain vehicle tracks
Tire tracks have made a muddy mess of what is otherwise a pretty and peaceful final resting place next to the ocean in Dominion, N.S.
-
Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.