'We're going to take them up on every penny they're offering': Windsor mayor pleased with provincial budget

Windsor's mayor is feeling encouraged by the provincial budget when it comes to municipal growth.

Drew Dilkens said he was happy to see an increase to an infrastructure fund that will help support growth and new builds in the city.

"I can't build homes unless I have the sewer capacity and the water capacity to handle the new homes that are coming. Those are essential pre-conditions in order to put a shovel in the ground," said Dilkens.

Knowing how much infrastructure costs, Dilkens added this is an announcement that will "help move the needle."

Still on housing, the provincial budget also encouraged municipalities to have a vacant home tax, something the City of Windsor has already made a move on.

"City council has already approved a vacant home tax. The system in place today was that we had to apply to the province of Ontario for an exemption. What the province has basically done in this budget is say if city council passes it, it can happen as of right, there are no other checks and balance. So this is good news, we should be able to get our project across the line and implemented much quicker now that the province has released the need for their signature to allow this to happen," said Dilkens.

Dilkens was also encouraged by the mention of investments for improvements to Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway, as well as Highway 401 at Lauzon.

"That connection [Highway 401 and Lauzon] is critical for Windsor and Tecumseh to move forward with industrial land projects. They also emphasized Banwell and E.C. Row, which is a project we know we can't afford on our own, but is crucial to deliver on for the success of the battery factory," said Dilkens.

Dilkens said although the funds were previously announced for those projects, having them in the provincial budget means that it's signed, sealed, delivered and putting in the budget, makes it official.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske