    Millions of dollars announced for new Banwell interchange and widening of Highway 3

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference in Milton, Ont., on Friday, March 8, 2024.
    The start of construction for the final phase of the widening of Highway 3 has been announced.

    Speaking in Windsor on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the widening of Highway 3 between Essex and Leamington and building a new interchange at Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.

    The province is also chipping in $50-million to build a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.

    “By widening Highway 3 and building the Banwell and Lauzon Parkway interchanges, we’re building the transportation infrastructure needed to tackle gridlock and support the region’s growing economy,” said Ford.

    Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie said, "Building the Banwell/E.C. Row Interchange is a game-changer supporting not only our advanced manufacturers including NextStar Energy EV Battery Plant, but also the thousands of daily commuters in Windsor, Tecumseh and Lakeshore... This project has been needed for over 30 years, and I couldn’t be happier to see that the Ontario government is finally delivering it."

