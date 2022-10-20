'We don’t need a dictator': Windsor mayoral candidate challenges incumbent on strong mayor status

Chris Holt wants Drew Dilkens to publicly state his intentions about using the veto powers before voters go to the polls on Monday.

“I refuse to use the strong mayor powers,” Holt told CTV News Thursday. “I'm calling on my opponent (Dilkens) to unequivocally state whether or not you will use the strong mayor powers if they're given to you in the new term.”

Holt believes strong-mayor status has a “detrimental” effect on democracy.

“It's all done to address an issue that we have no real problem with here in Windsor and that's housing affordability and building more houses,” Holt said.

Bill 3, the “Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act 2022” goes into effect on Nov. 15 to coincide with the start of a new municipal council term.

It gives the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa, “more authority to move forward on shared provincial-municipal priorities” the legislation reads.

Specifically the priorities are:

Building 1.5 million new residential units by 2031

The construction and maintenance of infrastructure to support accelerated supply and availability of housing including, but not limited to, transit, roads, utilities, and servicing.

The provincial government has indicated other cities including Windsor could be offered strong mayor status.

The Act is written to allow a mayor to, “veto bylaws approved by council if they could interfere with provincial priorities”.

That veto could be overturned, but only, “if two-thirds of the members of council vote to override the veto.”

“We don't need them locally,” Holt said. “We need to work collaboratively with our duly elected city council to achieve goals together. We don't need a dictator in the mayor's chair.”

In September, Holt said he brought forward a motion asking Windsor City Council to “denounce” the idea of strong mayor status.

Council instead deferred the idea to administration, asking for more details.

“I want to see the report that comes back from our administration,” incumbent mayor and candidate Drew Dilkens told CTV News Thursday. “Councillor (Gary) Kaschak asked a very sensible question. And that was for administration to go back and tell council in written form, what does it mean? What are these powers? What does it mean and how would it work?”

Dilkens noted the legislation is yet to be implemented in either Toronto or Ottawa and he said municipalities are “creatures of the province” that will follow the government’s lead.

“I would always intend on having a great working relationship with every member of council who wants to have a working relationship with me,” Dilkens said.

Based on a motion by the Town of Kingsville, and without any discussion, Essex County Council unanimously voted to reject strong-mayor powers should they be offered.

“When we're at (the) council table we want to make sure every voice of every member of council is heard,” Deputy Mayor Gord Queen said Wednesday.