'We don’t have to be afraid': Windsor parents glad kids are back in school

Windsor, Ont. -

Many Windsor parents were expressing relief on Monday as their kids headed back into schools.

Students in Windsor-Essex and across the province have been remote learning since Jan 5., when school resumed after the holiday break. The Ontario government delayed the school reopening due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“I’m glad they’re going back to school” said Coila Ortiz as she saw her kids off to the bus. “We gotta put up with this. I’m not scared. We don’t have to be afraid.”

Another parent was a bit more hesitant.

“I think it’s a little bit too early but it’s good for them because they need to be in school,” said Ed Hughes who was dropping off kids at Our Lady Of Perpetual Health.

Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said he supports the move to resume in-person learning.

The province has enhanced protocols in place and made changes to the reporting of school cases. Here’s the back-to-school plan.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli.