'We aren’t dead yet': Friends of Chatham Gathering returns to celebrate life and raise money

Sick and tired of meeting up at funeral homes and cemeteries, a trio of childhood friends in Chatham are planning a party to celebrate life while living.

The fourth annual “Friends of Chatham Gathering” returns Saturday, Mar. 11 after a pandemic pause. The event doubles as a fundraiser for the Chatham-Kent Hospice.

“Getting together with old friends while we're still here,” said co-organizer, Ray O’Phee along with Mike Dorner and Howie Morton.

“We decided that we need to do something about this because we grew up together, but people go their own ways in life,” O’Phee explained. “So we decided to get a party going.”

They say there’s no time like the present to let friends and loved ones know they’re appreciated with no promise of tomorrow.

According to the group, since the event began in 2018, the party and donations continue to grow with people coming from as far away as Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

“The community is very generous,” O’Phee said. “They come together and it's a small town. I mean, everybody knows everybody in Chatham.”

“This gathering and the hospice are meant for one another, because the reason we're doing this is so we can talk and hug while we're here rather than meeting at another funeral. I mean that's inevitable. People die, right. But while we're here let's have some fun, have a few cocktails and listen to good music.”

The free event starts at noon at the KBD Club on Byng Avenue and will feature the South Wind Buoys, open mic music and an array of door prizes, food and camaraderie.

A moment of silence to show respect for those who have passed will be held at 4 p.m.

The organizers say in lieu of a cover charge, donations for the hospice are being collected with any amount over $20 offering a chance for people to win some prizes.

“It’s incredible to see somebody who hasn't seen somebody for 30, 40 years over in a corner giving each other hug saying, ‘man, where have you been,” exclaimed Mike Dorner.

He said names tags are necessary since some friends haven’t seen each other for decades.

“It's worked out. We aren't dead yet and we reunited some friends, and we made some money for the hospice,” Dorner said.

Morton told CTV News, “At our age, it kind of gives you a good feeling to know that you're doing something good for the community.”