Water deemed safe to drink following fire at Wheatley Water Treatment Plant

Fire crews were on scene of a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant on Detroit Line around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was contained to the generator room at the plant and crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission would like to inform residents in the Wheatley and Tilbury area that tap water is safe to drink following the fire.

Residents should not be concerned about the quality of the water, but they are being asked to conserve water until further notice.

Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission are working to assess damage and determine needed repairs.

“We acknowledge the public’s concern resulting from the fire, but can report that drinking water is unaffected,” said Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission. “Our crews are working diligently to get the necessary repairs identified and made. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we proceed.”

Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue attended a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant on Detroit Line around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Chatham-Kent Fire Department)

