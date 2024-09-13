What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
If you’re looking for activities this weekend, there is no shortage in Windsor-Essex.
Here’s what’s going on, according to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.
Nature in Motion: Monarch Migration Hike
Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15
Join the Monarch butterflies as they fly to Mexico. You will be taken to the most southern point in hopes of witnessing the Monarchs gathering before they fly south.
Location: Point Pelee National Park, 1118 Point Pelee Drive, Leamington.
Cost: Park entrance fee
Caboto Club Revival of Grape Fest
Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15
The three day event features food, live music and fan favourite events like the grape stomping and spaghetti eating contests.
Friday and Saturday are 19 years and older only. Sunday is family day.
Location: Giovanni Caboto Club, 2175 Parent Avenue, Windsor.
Cost: $16.96 on Eventbrite
The Three Musketeers – Korda Artistic Productions
Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15
An adaption of the novel by Alexandre Dumas. A tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and honour.
Location: Kordazone Theatre, 2520 Seminole Street, Windsor
Cost: $25
Outdoor Accessibility Festival
Friday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An outdoor event showcasing accessible activities through demonstrations, products, services and information.
Location: Colchester Community Centre, 100 Jackson Street, Colchester
Cost: Free
Provas De Vinho Wine Tasting
Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Wine tastings from Portugal Indigenous grape varieties and traditional wine making methods.
Location: Leamington Portuguese Community Club, 217 Talbot Street West, Leamington
Cost: Free
Michael Bublé at Caesars Windsor
Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
Beloved Canadian and world-renowned musician, Michael Bublé, takes the stage for a one-night only performance at Caesars Windsor.
Location: The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Brewing for Comedy Festival II Grand Finale
Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
An evening of laughter, marking the pinnacle of Windsor’s most anticipated comedy festival. This is the festival’s second year. Ages 16 and up.
Venue: Chrysler Theatre, 201 Riverside Drive West, Windsor
Cost: $20 plus taxes and fees
MagicBox: An Evening of Wonder
Friday, Sept. 13 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Four world-class magicians, mentalists, jugglers, escape artists and sleight-of-hand aficionados put on an interactive magic show.
Location: Shadowbox Theatre, 1501 Howard Avenue, Unit 103B, Windsor
Cost: $27.96 on Eventbrite
The Adventure Challenge
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.
Run, walk or jog through a 5-kilometre trail with your team as you face physical obstacles and mental challenges.
Location: Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street, Kingsville
Cost: Donations to cause
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and artisan food products available from local vendors. A Kids Corner, art exhibits, craft vendors, community booths, entertainment and food demonstrations will also be present.
Location: Pelissier Street at Maiden Lane, Windsor
Cost: Free to attend
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A welcoming outdoor space offering a lineup of farmers, makers and creators. Offering food, crafts and other products from local vendors.
Location: GL Heritage Brewing Company, 8728 Howard Avenue, Amherstburg
Cost: Free to attend
Festival of Hawks
Saturday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bird watchers and nature enthusiasts are invited to Holiday Beach Conservation Area to watch tens of thousands of hawks and raptors fly overhead on their journey to nesting grounds in the south.
Location: Holiday Beach Conservation Area, 6952 County Road 50 West, Amherstburg
Cost: $20 plus a service fee
Fall Flea Market in the Heritage Village
Saturday, Sept 14 through Sunday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village’s Outdoor Flea Market.
Location: Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village, 6155 Arner Townline, Kingsville
Cost: $5 per person, kids 12 and under free
Children’s Fest
Saturday Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept 15
The event includes interactive exhibitors, games and bouncy castles, live performances, a magic show, meet and greets with various characters and a Santa Claus meet and greet.
Location: Central Park Athletics, 3400 Grand Marais Road East, Windsor
Cost: $5 per person at the door, kids 2 and under free
Public Tours of the Duff-Baby House
Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit the historic Duff-Baby House and learn about restoration work being done on the 225-year-old building.
Location: Duff-Baby House, 221 Mill Street, Windsor
Cost: Free
New Exhibit Launch – Windsor In Focus: 40 years through the lens of Nick Brancaccio
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.
Opening of the new exhibition featuring photos from former Windsor Star photographer, Nick Brancaccio.
Location: Chimczuk Museum, 401 Riverside Drive West, Windsor
Cost: Free
Art Windsor Essex Free Guided Tours
Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Join the knowledgeable gallery guides for an interpretive tour of the gallery at Art Windsor Essex.
Location: Art Windsor Essex, 401 Riverside Drive West, Windsor
Cost: Free
ABBA Revisited
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.
North America’s number one tribute band recreates the magic of ABBA with authentic costumes and spectacular harmonies, taking the audience through a musical journey back in time.
Location: Chrysler Theatre, 201 Riverside Drive West, Windsor
Cost: $57.21
Duelling Pianos
Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m.
A night of fun with the famous Duelling Pianos.
Location: The GOAT – Tap and Eatery, 5821 Malden Road, LaSalle
Cost: $12, must make a reservation
Leamington Raceway Race Day
Sunday, Sept. 15
A half mile track featuring a day of harness racing in Leamington.
Location: Leamington Raceway, 194 Erie Street North, Leamington
Cost: Free
Fabulously Fall
Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Get ready for fall with this multi-vendor event. A total of 50 vendors will be present, featuring products not sold in stores.
Location: Fogolar Furlan, 1800 North Service Road, Windsor
Cost: Free to attend
Stone and Sky Music and Art Series
Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Flutter Fest ‘Magiquecal’; Patricia Fell, Mary Jo Mullins, Pamela Cole, Ray Manzerolle.
Location: The Quarry on Pelee Island, 65 East West Road, Pelee Island. Rain location is at the Winery.
Cost: $25
Treehouse Comedy Jam!
Sunday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
An evening of laughts, fun and entertainment with an assortment of entertainers from Windsor and Michigan.
Location: Treehouse, 351 Ouellette Avenue, Windsor
Cost: $15
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Live
Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars at The Colosseum Stage. Experience the high kicks and low splits from the stars of the ninth season.
Location: The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
Air Canada travellers share worries and frustrations ahead of possible pilot strike
Here's what customers had to say about their travel plans ahead of a potential Air Canada pilot strike.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
A cat named Drifter is safe after sneaking out and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly 8 weeks
A cat aptly named Drifter is safe at home after sneaking outside and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly eight weeks.
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
NDP caving to Poilievre on carbon price, has no idea how to fight climate change: PM
The NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to its stance on the consumer carbon price, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Senior cyclist who died in hit-and-run in Guelph identified
Tributes to Susan Bard have been popping up online after she died in a hit-and-run crash in Guelph last week.
-
'I was scared:' Ontario woman who lost $158K in roofing scam says she was told her home might collapse
An Ontario woman who just wanted to get some gutter guards to keep leaves out of her eavestroughs said she was convinced her home was going to collapse and handed over $158,000 in a roofing scam.
-
Air Canada passengers from London and elsewhere advised to start making alternate arrangements
Time is running out on a potential work stoppage by Air Canada pilots - that means passengers flying from London International Airport or Toronto Pearson Airport may have to start considering alternate travel plans.
-
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Norfolk County
OPP are investigating the cause of a crash that killed a 23-year-old from Oxford County.
-
Police say over a dozen people in London defrauded of nearly $2-million
A London man is charged police discovered 18 people have been defrauded of their money. Earlier this year, a victim realized a large sum of money they had invested with a financial advisory in 2023, was missing.
-
Indoor pickleball facility to open at Georgian Mall
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
-
Loaded gun seized, 5 arrested in Collingwood police raid
Five Collingwood residents were arrested and a loaded handgun seized following an early morning police raid on Thursday.
-
Ont. police officer's spouse charged in historical sexual assault case involving a child
CTV News is learning more about disturbing allegations of sexual assault from 14 years ago in Beeton involving the husband of a Peel Regional police officer.
-
-
-
One person in custody after Sault police respond to gun call Thursday
One person remains in custody and officials are searching for an aggressive dog that was subdued with a stun gun, Sault police said Thursday evening.
-
Thessalon mural tells the history of the community
A visual history of the Town of Thessalon is taking shape, thanks to a mural being painted on the municipal officer created by a Sudbury artist Monique Legault.
-
Incident on Sussex Road ends with arrest, Sault police say
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say one person has been taken into custody following an incident on Sussex Road in the city.
-
Somali community alarmed after police officers wiretapped, watched
Members of Ottawa's Somali community came together Thursday to denounce the Ottawa police use of wiretaps and video surveillance on five of its own Black officers of Somali decent and their family members.
-
Yearlong criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers comes to an end
After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
-
Lockdown lifted at eastern Ontario high school following 'threatening message', investigation continues
The lockdown that was prompted Friday morning by a "threatening message" directed towards a school in Kemptville has been lifted, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
-
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
-
Arbitrator awards Ontario doctors 10% increase in 1st year of new deal
An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's doctors a nearly 10-per-cent compensation increase for the first year of their new Physician Services Agreement.
-
Former West Island baseball coach guilty of sexual assault on 13-year-old boy
Former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor he was hired to train.
-
Quebec again calls for the resignation of federal representative to combat Islamophobia
Quebec is calling for the departure of Canada's special representative responsible for combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.
-
Presidents Cup golf tournament means traffic headaches for Ile Bizard residents
The Presidents Cup golf tournament is coming to Montreal's Ile Bizard, and with just two weeks to go and preparations underway, many residents are not happy at the thought of the incoming traffic congestion.
-
1 dead, 3 injured in Friday morning crash on Portage Avenue
One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.
-
Manitoba accused of ‘wasting taxpayers' money’ with electric vehicle chargers
An advocacy group says the Manitoba government has spent nearly a third of a million dollars on electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the past two years – but hasn’t tracked if the chargers are actually being used.
-
Colleen Bready's Forecast: Wind and showers ahead
Be prepared for a blustery Friday afternoon and night ahead for much of Manitoba.
-
Jasper state of local emergency ending; visitors asked to be respectful
Jasper is ending its local state of emergency as it gets ready to welcome back visitors and tourists.
-
Alberta town adopts new resident code of conduct to address staff safety
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
-
-
-
Dazzling outdoor light festival returns to Calgary this month
Calgary's Night Light festival returns later this month with vivid outdoor light installations.
-
Computer science scholarship created in memory of international U of C student
A first-of-its-kind scholarship is being created to honour a University of Calgary computer science student who was killed last September.
-
Saskatchewan artist fundraising to help family whose son has genetic disease
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
-
Regina Pats' Whitehead becomes first CHL player to verbally commit to NCAA
Regina Pats' forward Braxton Whitehead has become the first major junior hockey player to verbally commit to playing in the Division 1 NCAA ranks after his Western Hockey League career ends.
-
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Disruptions expected at YVR amid looming Air Canada strike
Airports across the country are experiencing turbulence as a looming strike by Air Canada workers threatens travel plans.
-
Canada to deploy military patrol plane, 50 personnel to Japan
Canada will send a military patrol plane and approximately 50 personnel to Japan this month to support international sanctions on North Korea following that country's recent ballistic missile tests, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
-
Rescue operation frees humpback whale off northern B.C.
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess, Paul Cottrell said.
-
Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged with murder in her disappearance.
-
Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes
The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.
-
Call that ended in fatal shooting of Indigenous man was not a wellness check: N.B. RCMP
The assistant commissioner for the New Brunswick RCMP released a statement Thursday evening in regards to a police shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man from Elsipogtog First Nation.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.