What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?

If you’re looking for activities this weekend, there is no shortage in Windsor-Essex.

Here’s what’s going on, according to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15

Join the Monarch butterflies as they fly to Mexico. You will be taken to the most southern point in hopes of witnessing the Monarchs gathering before they fly south.

Location: Point Pelee National Park, 1118 Point Pelee Drive, Leamington.

Cost: Park entrance fee

Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15

The three day event features food, live music and fan favourite events like the grape stomping and spaghetti eating contests.

Friday and Saturday are 19 years and older only. Sunday is family day.

Location: Giovanni Caboto Club, 2175 Parent Avenue, Windsor.

Cost: $16.96 on Eventbrite

Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15

An adaption of the novel by Alexandre Dumas. A tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and honour.

Location: Kordazone Theatre, 2520 Seminole Street, Windsor

Cost: $25

Outdoor Accessibility Festival

Friday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An outdoor event showcasing accessible activities through demonstrations, products, services and information.

Location: Colchester Community Centre, 100 Jackson Street, Colchester

Cost: Free

Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Wine tastings from Portugal Indigenous grape varieties and traditional wine making methods.

Location: Leamington Portuguese Community Club, 217 Talbot Street West, Leamington

Cost: Free

Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Beloved Canadian and world-renowned musician, Michael Bublé, takes the stage for a one-night only performance at Caesars Windsor.

Location: The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

An evening of laughter, marking the pinnacle of Windsor’s most anticipated comedy festival. This is the festival’s second year. Ages 16 and up.

Venue: Chrysler Theatre, 201 Riverside Drive West, Windsor

Cost: $20 plus taxes and fees

Friday, Sept. 13 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Four world-class magicians, mentalists, jugglers, escape artists and sleight-of-hand aficionados put on an interactive magic show.

Location: Shadowbox Theatre, 1501 Howard Avenue, Unit 103B, Windsor

Cost: $27.96 on Eventbrite

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

Run, walk or jog through a 5-kilometre trail with your team as you face physical obstacles and mental challenges.

Location: Lakeside Park, 315 Queen Street, Kingsville

Cost: Donations to cause

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and artisan food products available from local vendors. A Kids Corner, art exhibits, craft vendors, community booths, entertainment and food demonstrations will also be present.

Location: Pelissier Street at Maiden Lane, Windsor

Cost: Free to attend

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A welcoming outdoor space offering a lineup of farmers, makers and creators. Offering food, crafts and other products from local vendors.

Location: GL Heritage Brewing Company, 8728 Howard Avenue, Amherstburg

Cost: Free to attend

Saturday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bird watchers and nature enthusiasts are invited to Holiday Beach Conservation Area to watch tens of thousands of hawks and raptors fly overhead on their journey to nesting grounds in the south.

Location: Holiday Beach Conservation Area, 6952 County Road 50 West, Amherstburg

Cost: $20 plus a service fee

Saturday, Sept 14 through Sunday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village’s Outdoor Flea Market.

Location: Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village, 6155 Arner Townline, Kingsville

Cost: $5 per person, kids 12 and under free

Saturday Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept 15

The event includes interactive exhibitors, games and bouncy castles, live performances, a magic show, meet and greets with various characters and a Santa Claus meet and greet.

Location: Central Park Athletics, 3400 Grand Marais Road East, Windsor

Cost: $5 per person at the door, kids 2 and under free

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the historic Duff-Baby House and learn about restoration work being done on the 225-year-old building.

Location: Duff-Baby House, 221 Mill Street, Windsor

Cost: Free

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.

Opening of the new exhibition featuring photos from former Windsor Star photographer, Nick Brancaccio.

Location: Chimczuk Museum, 401 Riverside Drive West, Windsor

Cost: Free

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the knowledgeable gallery guides for an interpretive tour of the gallery at Art Windsor Essex.

Location: Art Windsor Essex, 401 Riverside Drive West, Windsor

Cost: Free

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

North America’s number one tribute band recreates the magic of ABBA with authentic costumes and spectacular harmonies, taking the audience through a musical journey back in time.

Location: Chrysler Theatre, 201 Riverside Drive West, Windsor

Cost: $57.21

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m.

A night of fun with the famous Duelling Pianos.

Location: The GOAT – Tap and Eatery, 5821 Malden Road, LaSalle

Cost: $12, must make a reservation

Sunday, Sept. 15

A half mile track featuring a day of harness racing in Leamington.

Location: Leamington Raceway, 194 Erie Street North, Leamington

Cost: Free

Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get ready for fall with this multi-vendor event. A total of 50 vendors will be present, featuring products not sold in stores.

Location: Fogolar Furlan, 1800 North Service Road, Windsor

Cost: Free to attend

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Flutter Fest ‘Magiquecal’; Patricia Fell, Mary Jo Mullins, Pamela Cole, Ray Manzerolle.

Location: The Quarry on Pelee Island, 65 East West Road, Pelee Island. Rain location is at the Winery.

Cost: $25

Sunday, Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

An evening of laughts, fun and entertainment with an assortment of entertainers from Windsor and Michigan.

Location: Treehouse, 351 Ouellette Avenue, Windsor

Cost: $15

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars at The Colosseum Stage. Experience the high kicks and low splits from the stars of the ninth season.

Location: The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside Drive East, Windsor

Cost: Ticket prices vary