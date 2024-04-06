Warm, sunny weekend in store for Windsor, Ont.

From sunny skies to double digit temperatures, this weekend’s forecast doesn’t get any better for early spring.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see sunny skies and sustained winds of 20 km/h on Saturday, with a high of 12 C. If spending time outdoors make sure to slap on the sunscreen, as the UV index will reach five.

Overnight, clear skies will continue with sustained winds of 15 km/h and a low of – 2 C, feeling like – 6 with the wind chill.

For the latter half of the weekend, sunny skies are in store, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h late in the afternoon, with a high of 13 C and a UV index of six.

There will be cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight Sunday, and a low of 6 C.

For Monday’s solar eclipse, Environment Canada is currently forecasting a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a daytime high of 19 C, which is 7 C higher than the average daytime high for this time of year.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High 16 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.