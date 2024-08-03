Want to get a feral cat spayed or neutered? LaSalle will help pay for it

In an effort to help reduce the number of feral cats in LaSalle, the town is offering vouchers to caregivers of feral cats to help offset the cost of having them spayed or neutered.

Although the first phase of the project has been underway since February, phase 2 begins on August 5, with vouchers of a $50.00 value going toward helping qualified low income community members have a cat treated.

According to Progressive Animal Welfare Services Canada (PAWS), not only does getting a pet spayed or neutered help with population control, it can also reduce stress for animals, and eliminate the risk of reproductive diseases.

The practice of trapping a stray cat to have them spayed or neutered and then released back into their natural home is also known as TNR (trap, neuter, return). One cat can produce as many as 12 kittens in a single year, and TNR is a well-known, humane way to reduce cat populations.

Vouchers are issued on a first come first served basis, so make sure to jump on this opportunity to help care for the animals in our community.