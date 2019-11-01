WALLACEBURG, Ont. -- A 22-year-old Wallaceburg man is accused of breaking into his great grandfather’s home and stealing cash and debit card.

An elderly man in Wallaceburg was awoken around 3 a.m. Sunday by a noise in his home.

While searching his home, he says found his great grandson hiding in the living room. He says he gained entry into the home through a window.

Chatham-Kent police say the elderly man feared a confrontation, so he allowed his great grandson to sleep in his home.

In the morning, the man realized that his great grandson was gone and had allegedly stolen his Team Canada jacket, cell phone, cash and debit card.

Through investigation, police learned that the stolen debit card had been used at a local convenience store multiple times and that this was not the first time he had stolen items from this home.

Officers located the great grandson in Chatham and he was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with break and enter and two counts of theft. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 20.