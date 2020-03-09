WINDSOR, ONT. -- A hearing has begun to decide if a convicted Windsor arsonist should be considered a dangerous offender.

Patrick Warren was convicted of setting a fire at the Pour House Pub in downtown Windsor on Feb. 12, 2017 and remains in custody.

No one was injured, but the fire caused $75,000 in damage.

Court heard opening statements from Crown attorney Elizabeth Brown on Monday. Witnesses are also taking the stand over the next week.

The hearing is scheduled for this all this week and three more weeks in the summer.

On Aug.9, 2018, court heard Warren was found guilty of five other arson related charges.

Crown attorneys can seek the designation during sentencing and must show that there is a high risk that the criminal will re-offend.

Once a decision on the designation has been made, the judge will determine what sentence to impose.

According to Public Safety Canada, if a person is declared a dangerous offender, they could be jailed indefinitely.