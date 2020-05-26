WINDSOR, ONT. -- Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense stores in Windsor and Essex County are reopening on Wednesday, according to the company's website.

The TJX Companies Inc. department stores were closed across Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are now set to reopen in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Many of the company’s stores in western provinces, New Brunswick and PEI have already reopened.

There are two Winners in Windsor and one store in Leamington. There are also two Marshalls and two HomeSense locations in Windsor.

The company’s website says all Windsor-Essex locations are set to reopen May 27 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“In light of the pandemic, we have been highly focused on the changes we are making to operate more safely in the future,” said Ernie Herrman, TJX Companies CEO and president in a news release.

"For our associates, we are following newly established health protocols, providing personal protective equipment, and implementing social distancing working practices.”

Herrman said they have installed protective shields at cash registers, added social distancing markers in our queue lines, implemented new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituted new cleaning regimens, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day.

Ontario started the first stage of its reopening plan on May 19.