WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Walkout planned, petition launched over Kingsville school naming

    New Kingsville school site plan. (Courtesy GECDSB) New Kingsville school site plan. (Courtesy GECDSB)
    Share

    The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed on the names of two new schools, but not everyone is happy about it.

    The names were revealed at Tuesday night's board meeting.

    The new kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kingsville will be Erie Migration Academy.

    According to GECDSB spokesperson Scott Scantlebury, the name was chosen because it's equitable and inclusive for all communities, while still reflecting the region's ties to migratory birds and insects.

    The naming has caused some backlash in the community.

    A petition has been launched to “rescind the name".

    The Kingsville District High School Alumni group says a walkout is planned on Friday “against the backhanded way the new school has been named,” according to their social media post.

    Scantlebury says administration at the school is aware and will follow procedures if anything happens.

    The new school in Tecumseh will be Beacon Heights Public School.

    'Beacon' as in guiding light and 'heights' as a goal to which the students can reach.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News