Just hours left to vote for striking Clear Medical workers

    Striking workers at Clear Medical Imaging in Windsor Essex and Chatham-Kent have just hours to vote on a final offer from the company.

    Unifor local 2458 says the union is not recommending the proposal. It is the same proposal they turned down last week.

    Employees will begin voting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with an approval of the deal ending the weekslong strike.

    The 130 workers from across 11 locations in Windsor Essex and Chatham-Kent have been off the job since Oct. 25, backing demands at the bargaining table.

