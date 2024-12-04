WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $20,000 seized from Canadian citizen at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

    Share

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $20,000 from a Canadian citizen at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

    According to CBP, the seizure happened Nov. 22 after the traveller admitted to misreporting the amount in an attempt to avoid completing the currency declaration form.

    No criminal charges have been laid and CBP said it will send a Notice of Seizure letter advising how the person can file a petition to recover the seized currency.

    Those traveling with an excess of $10,000 must report it to a Customs and Border Protection officer when they enter or exit the United States. 

    — With files from AM800 News

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News