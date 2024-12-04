$20,000 seized from Canadian citizen at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $20,000 from a Canadian citizen at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

According to CBP, the seizure happened Nov. 22 after the traveller admitted to misreporting the amount in an attempt to avoid completing the currency declaration form.

No criminal charges have been laid and CBP said it will send a Notice of Seizure letter advising how the person can file a petition to recover the seized currency.

Those traveling with an excess of $10,000 must report it to a Customs and Border Protection officer when they enter or exit the United States.

— With files from AM800 News