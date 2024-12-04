'See snow, go slow': a return to winter driving in Windsor-Essex

With more snow in the forecast, police are reminding drivers about adjusting driving habits for the conditions.

Winter driving conditions can be unpredictable, with icy roads, heavy snowfall and reduced visibility.

Temperatures will stay around the freezing mark or slightly above for the next few days, with flurries expected today, Thursay and over the weekend.

Windsor-Essex forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of light snow. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Flurries at times heavy beginning near midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Thursday: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 13

Friday: Sunny. High plus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Prepare your vehicle

Install Winter Tires: Winter tires improve traction and control in snow and icy conditions. Ensure they are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Check Your Battery: Cold weather can reduce your battery's performance. Test your battery before the temperatures drop and replace it if needed.

Inspect: Wipers, Lights and Top Up Fluids: Replace worn-out wiper blades, ensure all lights are functioning for maximum visibility. Refill windshield washer fluid with winter-grade solution and check your antifreeze levels.

Pack an Emergency Kit: Include items such as a flashlight, blanket, first aid supplies, snacks, a snow brush/ice scraper and booster cables.

Driving tips

Slow Down: Drive at a speed appropriate for the road conditions. Be patient and keep a safe distance behind working plows and other winter maintenance vehicles (e.g. trucks spreading salt or spraying anti-icing liquid) with flashing blue lights.

Increase Following Distance: Allow extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you to account for longer stopping distance on icy roads.

Clear Snow and Ice: Remove all snow and icy from your vehicle, including the roof, windows, lights and mirrors before driving.

Avoid Sudden Maneuvers: Make gradual changes in speed or direction to prevent losing control.

Always Plan Ahead: Monitor the weather conditions before heading out. 'Know Before You Go'. Use resources like 511 Ontario for up-to-date road conditions and closures