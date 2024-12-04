WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor's projected tax increase being whittled down

    Share

    The City of Windsor says it cut its projected tax increase for the 2025 budget even further.

    Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 News the increase is down to about five per cent, and he's confident there is still room to go lower.

    The initial projected tax increase came in at 12.9 per cent.

