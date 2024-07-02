WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Walker Road reopens following four-vehicle collision

    Damaged mini van on Walker Road on July 2, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News) Damaged mini van on Walker Road on July 2, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News)
    A four-vehicle collision closed both directions of Walker Road for a few hours on Tuesday between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 in Essex, but the road has since reopened.

    The incident took place around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, involving two mini vans, an SUV, and a dump truck.

    One person has been taken to the Windsor Regional Hospital – Ouellette Campus, but their condition is unknown.

    Four others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    No further details have been provided at this time.

    Damaged vehicles following collision on Walker Road on July 2, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News)

