Walkathon celebrates anniversary of RE/ACT Recovery program

The second annual 5km walkathon and run to celebrate the second anniversary of the RE/ACT Recovery Program in Windsor-Essex took place Saturday morning.

About 100 people participated in the early morning event at Assumption Park along Windsor’s riverfront.

“Today's a wonderful day,” exclaimed Bob Cameron, Director at RE/ACT Windsor-Essex. “It's really a day of celebration of the transformation of lives that's happened over the last two years.”

RE/ACT Recovery Program held its second annual 5km walkathon in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Cameron said the free 60-day outpatient program helps people address their need to use, noting about 300 individuals and their families have been impacted by the RE/ACT program.

“The need is there and obviously we're seeing it more and more just not in the downtown core where we're located, right across the city,” Cameron explained. “Every family can name someone that's in crisis And what we're doing is trying to change the question from what's wrong with you to why do you hurt so much, and how can we help you with the pain?”

“Really, about 75 per cent of the folks graduate and continue to show dramatic increases in abstaining and seeing transformation. Really, what our goal is to take back control of life and we're seeing that happen every day.”

Officials said for more information check out the RE/ACT Windsor-Essex webpage.